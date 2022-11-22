Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $334.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

