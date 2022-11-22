Greenleaf Trust Has $2.43 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

