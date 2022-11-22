Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 118.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.



