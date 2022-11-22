Greenleaf Trust Sells 191 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.54.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $324.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.14 and a 200-day moving average of $318.02.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

