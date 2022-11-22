Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

KR opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

