Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.61% of Grocery Outlet worth $25,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 261,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,424.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,424.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $185,925.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,085.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,745 shares of company stock worth $6,862,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.