Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.35 EPS.

Guess’ Trading Up 1.5 %

GES traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 1,561,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 40.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth $164,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

