GWM Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Gold Fields accounts for about 1.9% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.6 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,414. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Stories

