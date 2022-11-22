HC Wainwright Lowers Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target to $10.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Kronos Bio Stock Down 6.6 %
Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $15.80.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
