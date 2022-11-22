HC Wainwright Lowers Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target to $10.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

