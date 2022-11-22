HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 371 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Netflix by 29.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 709,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.97. 36,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.40 and its 200 day moving average is $222.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $679.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.