HCR Wealth Advisors Has $252,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.31. 54,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,146. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

