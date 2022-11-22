HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lyft were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 169,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lyft

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Lyft to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.59.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

