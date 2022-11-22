Head to Head Analysis: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of IQVIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IQVIA and DNAPrint Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $13.87 billion 2.89 $966.00 million $6.14 35.16 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IQVIA and DNAPrint Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 2 9 0 2.82 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

IQVIA presently has a consensus target price of $257.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 8.26% 31.36% 7.23% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

IQVIA has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IQVIA beats DNAPrint Genomics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. The Research and Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Contract Sales and Medical Solutions segment offers health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

