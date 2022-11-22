Head to Head Survey: Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Nutriband $1.42 million 21.82 -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutriband.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A 7,587.33% 7,258.20% Nutriband -413.63% -41.02% -37.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bone Biologics and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bone Biologics and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bone Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 739.87%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Nutriband.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Nutriband on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. It also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. Nutriband Inc. has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

