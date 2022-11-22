Head-To-Head Survey: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Gatos Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.05 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00

Vista Gold presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -89.70% -80.72% Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Vista Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

