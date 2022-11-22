Helical plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.05 (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Helical Trading Up 1.0 %

LON HLCL opened at GBX 353 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 330.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371.68. The stock has a market cap of £435.44 million and a P/E ratio of 497.18. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 292.25 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 472.50 ($5.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82.

Insider Transactions at Helical

In other news, insider Richard Cotton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($60,305.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Helical

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

