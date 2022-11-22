Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:HDIV remained flat at GBX 67.40 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 224,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.50. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 56.26 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.20 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,123.33.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.