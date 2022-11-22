Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HDIV remained flat at GBX 67.40 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 224,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.50. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 56.26 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.20 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,123.33.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

