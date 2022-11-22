Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Holdings Raised by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,052 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up about 2.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $382.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.06. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

