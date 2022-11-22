Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,270 shares of company stock worth $14,755,556. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hess by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 563.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $94,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $149.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

