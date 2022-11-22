HEX (HEX) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $15.93 billion and approximately $4.54 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
