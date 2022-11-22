HI One Day Volume Hits $654,594.20 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, HI has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $106.87 million and approximately $654,594.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,186.16 or 0.99991911 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010761 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00042016 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00230842 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04108172 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $644,779.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

