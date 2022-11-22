Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

