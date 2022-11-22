Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.
Himax Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
