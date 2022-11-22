HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 13,828,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234,577. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $309,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

