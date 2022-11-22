HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. 13,828,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234,577. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 126.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of HP by 174.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

