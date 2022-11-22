H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,635 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $71,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&R Block Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. 10,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.