Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Humana by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,625,000 after purchasing an additional 201,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $525.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.