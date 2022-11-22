Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0862 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

