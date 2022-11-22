HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $46.26 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $46.26 million and $2.14 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

