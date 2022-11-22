Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Hyliion Stock Down 0.7 %

HYLN stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

In related news, CFO Jon Panzer purchased 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hyliion news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,463.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 42,150 shares of company stock valued at $130,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 342,867 shares during the period. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $15,785,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hyliion by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,995,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Stories

