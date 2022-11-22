IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of IMAX worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,640. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $793.65 million, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.20. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

