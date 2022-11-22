IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Upgraded by Kempen & Co to “Buy”

Kempen & Co upgraded shares of IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €167.00 ($170.41) price objective on the stock.

IMCDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of IMCD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IMCD from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

IMCD Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IMCDY opened at $70.39 on Friday. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

