Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Director Sells $283,955.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,243,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,942,266.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Faiz Kayyem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $286,235.00.

NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inhibrx by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inhibrx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Inhibrx by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

