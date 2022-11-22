Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $221,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAUG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

