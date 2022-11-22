Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) Position Reduced by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 53.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $6,193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66.

