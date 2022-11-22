Insider Buying: Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Acquires 77,500 Shares of Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA – Get Rating) insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,437.50 ($11,548.01).
Vaughan (Tom) Kent also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Vaughan (Tom) Kent bought 250,479 shares of Ensurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,860.65 ($38,318.31).
- On Monday, October 3rd, Vaughan (Tom) Kent acquired 49,521 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,389.83 ($7,542.93).
- On Monday, September 5th, Vaughan (Tom) Kent bought 249,597 shares of Ensurance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$55,410.53 ($36,695.72).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Ensurance Limited provides customized insurance solutions in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products. Ensurance Limited is based in Bondi Junction, Australia.
