Insider Selling: Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) Director Robert George Friesen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$11,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,800 shares in the company, valued at C$401,856.
Oroco Resource Stock Performance
OCO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.04. 48,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$215.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.68.
About Oroco Resource
