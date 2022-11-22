Insider Selling: Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) Director Robert George Friesen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$11,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,800 shares in the company, valued at C$401,856.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

OCO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.04. 48,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$215.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.68.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

