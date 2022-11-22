Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells 522 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:QSR traded down C$1.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$90.59. 575,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,460. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.45.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Restaurant Brands International

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.09.

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

