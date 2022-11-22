Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 23,631 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 819,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,220. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $50,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

