Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.57. 212,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $79,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SiTime by 16,539.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in SiTime by 78.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,063 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 61.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

