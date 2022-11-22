Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Sells 16,223 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX Companies stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. 8,803,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
