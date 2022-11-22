Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. 8,803,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,995. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
