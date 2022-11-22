Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. 8,803,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,995. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.