Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells 1,117 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $13,471.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 218 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,855.80.

On Monday, September 19th, Olivier Marie sold 1,011 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $15,367.20.

Upwork Stock Down 1.0 %

UPWK traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.48. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Upwork by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

