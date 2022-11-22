Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys Shares of 986 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $244.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.58 and a 200-day moving average of $243.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

