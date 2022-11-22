Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $227,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 115.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after buying an additional 100,148 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $401,967,000 after acquiring an additional 123,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $212.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

