Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $82,000 Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $167,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INDI stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $3,515,200. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.