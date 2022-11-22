Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $254,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after buying an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,883,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

