Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 300 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62.

