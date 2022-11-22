Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 363 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10.

