Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 518 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

