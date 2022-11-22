Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of INTC opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.